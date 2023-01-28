Gregg Wylde scored the winning goal for Dumbarton (Mike Egerton/PA)
28 January 2023

Leaders Dumbarton back on track with narrow win over struggling Bonnyrigg Rose

By NewsChain Sport
28 January 2023

Leaders Dumbarton returned to winning ways in cinch Scottish League Two as Gregg Wylde’s first-half strike gave them a 1-0 win over bottom club Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Sons went into the weekend with a four-point lead but looking to return to form after a surprise defeat to Forfar last time out.

Wylde latched onto to a cross from Kalvin Orsi to drill the ball home in the 15th minute and it proved enough to sink their valiant opponents.

Second-placed Stirling Albion were also made to battle for a 1-0 win over Stranraer that keeps them within touching distance of the pacesetters.

Ross Davidson scored the only goal of the game in the 48th minute to seal a third straight win for the hosts.

Improving Annan moved up to third after an impressive 3-0 win over East Fife, who finished the game with 10 men after Kieran Millar’s 47th-minute red card.

Chris Johnston put the hosts in front after 35th minute and doubled his tally 10 minutes after the break before Max Kilsby put the seal on a fine home performance in the 85th minute.

Elgin continued to slip down the table as Stenhousemuir claimed a 2-0 triumph at Ochilview.

Adam Brown lashed the home side in front with a long-range strike after 44 minutes and Michael Anderson completed victory deep into injury time.

Finn Robson’s 62nd-minute goal was enough to earn Forfar their third straight win away to struggling Albion Rovers.

