Leaders Dumbarton back on track with narrow win over struggling Bonnyrigg Rose
Leaders Dumbarton returned to winning ways in cinch Scottish League Two as Gregg Wylde’s first-half strike gave them a 1-0 win over bottom club Bonnyrigg Rose.
The Sons went into the weekend with a four-point lead but looking to return to form after a surprise defeat to Forfar last time out.
Wylde latched onto to a cross from Kalvin Orsi to drill the ball home in the 15th minute and it proved enough to sink their valiant opponents.
Second-placed Stirling Albion were also made to battle for a 1-0 win over Stranraer that keeps them within touching distance of the pacesetters.
Ross Davidson scored the only goal of the game in the 48th minute to seal a third straight win for the hosts.
Improving Annan moved up to third after an impressive 3-0 win over East Fife, who finished the game with 10 men after Kieran Millar’s 47th-minute red card.
Chris Johnston put the hosts in front after 35th minute and doubled his tally 10 minutes after the break before Max Kilsby put the seal on a fine home performance in the 85th minute.
Elgin continued to slip down the table as Stenhousemuir claimed a 2-0 triumph at Ochilview.
Adam Brown lashed the home side in front with a long-range strike after 44 minutes and Michael Anderson completed victory deep into injury time.
Finn Robson’s 62nd-minute goal was enough to earn Forfar their third straight win away to struggling Albion Rovers.
