Leaders Dundee United come from behind to beat Queen’s Park
Dundee United remain top of the Scottish Championship by a point after they came from behind to beat Queen’s Park 3-1.
Ruari Paton had put the struggling visitors on course for a shock win when his 17th goal of the season put them ahead 23 minutes in.
But Louis Moult’s brilliant free-kick got the home side level 13 minutes later and a Jordan Tillson header a minute before the half-time break turned the score around.
It took the home side until the 86th minute to put the game to bed, with Glenn Middleton finishing well from inside the box.
