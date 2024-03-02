02 March 2024

Leaders Dundee United hit back for a draw as frustration continues for Partick

By NewsChain Sport
02 March 2024

Louis Moult’s second-half equaliser earned cinch Championship leaders Dundee United an away point as Partick Thistle’s winless league run grew to six games in a 1-1 draw.

Thistle, whose last league victory came against Arbroath on January 6, led only three minutes in when Aidan Fitzpatrick’s corner was flicked on by Wasiri Williams before Brian Graham headed in.

Fitzpatrick then tested United goalkeeper Jack Walton as he tried to score directly from a corner, while at the other end David Mitchell made a fine save to keep out Scott McMann’s header.

But in the 67th minute Miller Thomson laid the ball off for Moult to fire in the equaliser, with late United shouts for a penalty turned down after McMann claimed he was being held in the box.

