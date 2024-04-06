06 April 2024

Leaders Dundee United thrash Queen’s Park to maintain advantage

By NewsChain Sport
06 April 2024

Kai Fotheringham scored twice to help keep Dundee United four points clear at the top of the cinch Championship with a 5-0 victory at Queen’s Park.

The Terrors had to wait until the stroke of half-time to take the lead and it was Fotheringham who made the difference, stroking home Tony Watt’s cross.

Louis Moult doubled the visitors’ advantage when he raced through and lifted the ball over Calum Ferrie in the 55th minute.

United put the result beyond doubt on the hour mark when Ross Graham met Miller Thomson’s corner and headed home.

Fotheringham poked home a fourth in the 64th minute and Craig Sibbald made it five a few minutes later with a fierce strike.

