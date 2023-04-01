01 April 2023

Leaders Dunfermline retain healthy advantage despite draw with Kelty Hearts

By NewsChain Sport
01 April 2023

Dunfermline retained their 11-point lead at the top of the cinch League One table after sharing a goalless draw with Kelty Hearts.

James McPake’s side, who have not lost in the league since October 22, were unable to find a way past their eighth-placed visitors but did not lose any ground in the title race after second-placed Falkirk were also held.

They will be disappointed with a 0-0 scoreline away at struggling Clyde, who rallied after a 5-1 thrashing by Airdrie last time out.

With the top two coming away with nothing more than a point apiece, Airdrie were able to cut the gap between themselves and Falkirk to four. Full-back Craig Watson scored in the 42nd minute of their visit to Alloa, securing a 1-0 victory after both sides drew a blank in the second half.

Rock bottom Peterhead were on course for a 1-1 draw at Queen of the South, only for substitute Lee Connelly to grab the winner six minutes from time. All three goals came after half-time, with Ruari Paton’s penalty cancelled out by Jason Brown before Connelly’s decider.

A mid-table clash between Edinburgh and Montrose ended 1-1. Rory McAllister gave the away side the lead when he slotted home a 20th-minute penalty, but Ryan Cranley hit back in the second period for the hosts.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow wins lawsuit over 2016 skiing collision in Utah

world news

Thirty-five dead after dozens plunge into collapsed well at Indian temple

world news

Defamation case against Meghan Markle by her half-sister dismissed by judge

news