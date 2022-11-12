Leaders Leyton Orient return to winning ways with victory over Harrogate
League Two leaders Leyton Orient recovered from their first back-to-back defeats of the season to secure a comfortable 2-0 triumph at Harrogate.
Paul Smyth’s eighth goal of the campaign and a George Moncur penalty wrapped up the points for a visiting team that were in cruise control for long periods of the Wetherby Road contest.
The O’s forged ahead in the seventh minute when Smyth was credited with the faintest of near-post flicks as he helped on Moncur’s left-wing corner and the ball looped over Pete Jameson. It then crossed the line after hitting the inside of Jameson’s upright despite the keeper’s attempt to claw away the danger.
The Londoners doubled their advantage at the midway point of the half when Jameson slid out of his goal and grabbed Smyth’s ankles as he rounded the home keeper after racing on to Darren Pratley’s ball through the right channel.
Moncur went on to wrongfoot Jameson from the subsequent penalty, finding his bottom-right corner.
After the interval, Danny Grant’s shot was cleared off the line by Omar Beckles and the Harrogate attacker’s follow-up effort was also well saved by Lawrence Vigouroux, but Richie Wellens’ side rarely looked like being breached otherwise on their return to winning ways.
