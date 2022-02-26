26 February 2022

Leaders Stockport beat Weymouth with Cameron Murray own goal

By NewsChain Sport
26 February 2022

Leaders Stockport needed a Cameron Murray own goal to secure a 1-0 National League win over struggling Weymouth at Edgeley Park.

County took the lead on 23 minutes when Murray glanced Ryan Rydel’s cross past his keeper Ross Fitzsimons into the bottom corner.

Scott Quigley’s long-range effort on 34 minutes was turned around the post by Fitzsimons.

Weymouth had a chance to equalise five minutes from time but Dan Smith headed over from Tom Blair’s cross.

County finished the match with 10 men after Mark Kitching was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William and Kate ‘stand with the president and people of Ukraine’

world news

Passengers slate British Airways over ‘nightmare’ Heathrow delays due to IT outage

world news

Thousands of desperate Ukrainians flee across western borders to escape Russian invaders

world news