Leaders Wigan held by Burton

Wigan inched a point closer to automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One with a goalless draw at Burton.

With Rotherham losing at Portsmouth, the point took Leam Richardson’s men four points clear of second-placed MK Dons with a game in hand.

Chances were few and far between in a first half full of endeavour from both sides but lacking in clear-cut chances.

Northern Ireland international striker Josh Magennis should have put the league leaders in front after 25 minutes, capitalising on a slip by Deji Oshilaja to race through on goal only to be denied by a fine save from Matej Kovar in the Burton goal.

Michael Mancienne tested Ben Amos in the Wigan goal and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson saw a low shot deflected wide for Burton but their best chance fell to Harry Chapman, who pounced on an error from Max Power but his first-time effort curled agonisingly wide.

The second half followed a similar vein with clear cut chances at a premium, Will Keane seeing Kovar fingertip a header onto the roof of the net before Albion substitute Oumar Niasse side-footed over from close range.

Joe Powell almost won it for Burton in stoppage-time with a lob over Amos but Kell Watts produced an outstanding header to clear off his own line.

