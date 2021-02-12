League Two match between Oldham and Exeter postponed due to frozen pitch
9:52am, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Oldham’s Sky Bet League Two game at home to Exeter on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch, the club have confirmed.
A pitch inspection was carried out at Boundary Park on Friday morning and – with conditions unlikely to improve – the fixture has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 23.
Oldham said on their official website: “With the country battling below-freezing temperatures for the past few days, the situation is unfortunately not expected to improve, considering the forecasts for (Friday and Saturday).
“The rearranged game will now take place on Tuesday 23 March (7pm KO).”
Oldham’s match at Scunthorpe last weekend was also postponed – due to a waterlogged pitch – meaning Latics are still yet to kick a ball in anger this month.