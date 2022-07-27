Leah Williamson focused on finishing the job for England in Euro 2022 final

Captain Leah Williamson has stressed England’s focus is on completing their task after the Euro 2022 hosts secured a place in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

After goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby saw them power to a 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane, the Lionesses are in their first major tournament final since Euro 2009.

Either Germany or France will be the opponents as they look to get their hands on major silverware for the first time in their history.

When asked about the development English women’s football has had and working towards a moment like Sunday, Williamson said: “We started a journey, and people have changed the game.

“That’s the likes of (former England skipper) Carol Thomas, (current Lionesses) Jill Scott, Ellen White, who I looked at and was inspired by when I was younger.

“And now it is about doing our job on the pitch. That’s the most powerful thing, the biggest way we can contribute, and that is what we are focusing on.”

The 25-year-old Arsenal defender added: “To walk out onto that pitch (on Tuesday) was an incredible feeling and I can imagine at the weekend that will be incredible.

Williamson was named England captain for the Euros in April (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’ve got a scarf around my neck which says ‘home is where the heart is’ and to have our families on this journey, to walk out at Wembley, I think that is something we have to take in.

“I want to appreciate it for what it is. But I have got a job to do and that will be the most important thing.”

Williamson has also promised that Sunday will be an occasion “we will enjoy”.

She said: “I am not much of a smiler pre-game, I keep it pretty game-faced, because I am focused, but the last two national anthems I can’t help but smile because it feels amazing.

“I know I have a job to do, but who says I can’t enjoy those moments and the team can’t enjoy those moments? That’s what I hope, that we are giving off that vibe, because that’s what it is. It’s genuine and the crowd can enjoy that with us.

“I hope that crowd at Wembley has as good a time as we are going to have, because I promise you, we will enjoy it.”

After Mead’s 34th-minute opener, Bronze doubled the advantage for Sarina Wiegman’s side with a header three minutes after the break, substitute Russo made it 3-0 with a fantastic back-heel finish in the 68th minute, and Kirby’s chipped effort then wrapped things up eight minutes later.

Just before Russo’s goal, Sweden had gone close, with Stina Blackstenius being denied by a great save from Mary Earps as she tipped the ball over the bar.

And Williamson was keen to single out the goalkeeper for praise, saying: “I will speak about one individual, because Mary made a save at a key moment of the game which was incredible, an incredible turning point for us, and we go up the other end and score.

“That is what the team is about because at two opposite ends of the pitch everybody is making it count. I think that moment deserves a shout out.

“Everybody was absolutely incredible and delivered what they needed to deliver, and we go again on Sunday.”