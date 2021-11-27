Leam Richardson impressed by Wigan’s stamina as they claim last-gasp victory

Wigan boss Leam Richardson praised his side for their last-gasp 2-1 win at top-four rivals Plymouth

Striker Callum Lang slotted home Latics’ 90th-minute winner after being put in on goal by Will Keane, who had opened the scoring in the 35th minute.

Plymouth playmaker Danny Mayor had restored parity in the 43rd minute with a superb strike.

Richardson, whose side soar to second, said: “The lads finished strongly and that’s all down to preparation. This division is relentless and at times the players have to peak every third day.

“They were tough conditions, so I thought the officials managed the game well.

“There were two teams fighting it out, a lot of duels in different areas of the pitch and everyone stood up to those challenges and we defended resolutely as well.

“It’s huge to keep going until the end. We certainly won’t get ahead of ourselves. The lads are learning. I thought our late equaliser on Tuesday gave us impetus to keep going in this game and that’s what they did.

“Plymouth are a fantastic side, they have been together a while.

“They all know their jobs and you have to meet them head-on if you want to get a result and they will be certainly up there at the end of the season. There are a lot of good teams in this division, we respect every single one of them, and Plymouth are among them.”

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe, whose side are fourth, said: “I am disappointed to lose again. It’s obviously not ideal when you are losing but I thought we were well in the game.

“I thought we were very worthy of a point, both teams really.

“They came and matched us up, showed a bit of respect and scored a goal from sloppiness on our behalf and we scored a fantastic goal.

“At 90 minutes we’d see the game out at 1-1. Instead we choose to play quick and play out while the wind was gusting and gave the ball away and then leave a lethal striker in Callum Lang running in behind with only the goalie to beat.

“So that’s the disappointing part.

“We were good in spells all over the pitch. The wind played a big part in us trying to keep the ball down because it was swelling everywhere but it was the same for both teams so no excuses.

“We have won games like that with late goals so I’ve already said before we have to accept that and take the good with the bad, the highs with the lows.

“It’s been a tough week for the lads this week, conceding seven goals in three games after having one of the best defensive records up until the Charlton game.

“Ultimately we have 36 points from 20 games.

“The problem we’ve had is that we have all got carried away, me included, so that will be dropped down a peg or two. Now we’ve got to dust ourselves down and re-evaluate and then go again.

“Because when you have been on a fantastic run then lose three games it’s not nice, so the lads are on the floor in there but it’s my job to pick them up and make sure we go again and I believe in the group.

“You don’t go on a 16-match unbeaten run and top the league unless you are a good team.”

Meanwhile, Argyle released a statement following the game to confirm they have “launched an investigation” into a “disturbance” that broke out in the Barn Park End of the stadium.

The statement added: “Footage will be reviewed as a matter of urgency.

“Argyle is a family and fan-focused football club. Irrespective of the findings of the investigation, the club thoroughly condemns the motives of those who seek to cause trouble at Home Park, or elsewhere.

“We hold a zero-tolerance policy for this sort of behaviour, and swift and firm action will be taken against individuals found to have been responsible.”