Leam Richardson pleased with point as Wigan look to follow Burton in staying up

Leam Richardson felt Wigan’s draw with Burton was one point gained rather than two points dropped in their fight to avoid relegation from Sky Bet League One.

The Brewers secured the place in the third tier – having looked dead and buried at the halfway stage of the campaign – thanks to the 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium, where Wigan striker Will Keane cancelled out Joe Powell’s early opener.

But Wigan still have work to do despite remaining four points clear of fourth-bottom Northampton with two matches to go.

“I thought it was a good point, a fair result, on the balance of the game,” said Richardson, who was named Wigan’s full-time manager on Wednesday afternoon.

“We started the game a little bit slowly if I’m honest.

“You have to match Burton’s fight, they’re up there in the form table for a reason, the distances they cover are fantastic.

“You’ve got to move the ball quickly to go through them, or try and move the ball round them.

“It was great the lads responded so well to going a goal behind early.

“After the 15-minute mark, I thought we started to do that, and you’re then waiting for your quality players to kick in.

“Thankfully Will was on hand again and it was another important goal for us.”

Wigan visit Hull next weekend, and Richardson was quick to hail the achievements of the Tigers in securing an automatic return to the Championship.

“Congratulations to Hull for getting promoted,” he added.

“They’ve been fantastic this year, and they’ll provide a massive challenge to us next weekend.

“But hopefully we can land the right side of the result and do what we need to do.

“We’ve been saying for a while that we can’t take anything for granted in this situation.

“We’ve got a great challenge still in front of us, and two big games to take care of in Hull and Swindon.

“As long as we match the results of the teams below us we’ll be all right.”