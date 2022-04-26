Leam Richardson: Wigan’s experience can get us over the line

Leam Richardson is still confident Wigan will seal promotion on the last day of the season despite throwing away a 2-0 lead in losing 3-2 at Portsmouth.

Latics needed only a point from their trip to Fratton Park to guarantee a return to the Sky Bet Championship after two years in League One.

They looked on course when Callum Lang’s 38th-minute diving header and a Will Keane strike in first-half stoppage time put them into a commanding position.

But George Hirst scored twice from inside the penalty area in the space of three minutes early in the second half to get Pompey back on level terms.

Substitute Aiden O’Brien then fired home three minutes from time with a fine left-foot finish to seal Pompey’s incredible fightback.

Wigan need to match Rotherham or MK Dons’ results when they travel to Shrewsbury on Saturday to be sure of going up automatically.

Wigan boss Richardson, whose side also hold a goal difference advantage of six goals over the third-placed Dons, said: “The manner of the defeat is not great, when you are 2-0 up and you have worked hard.

“Over the course of the night they probably shaded it.

“No game is easy. Tonight there was a challenge in front of us and we have tripped a little bit.

“The lads have worked hard. We are top of the table after 45 games and after 46 games you end up where you deserve to be.

“We have worked hard to get where we are. We just have to do on Saturday what we have done all season.

“As we have done all season we will just be concentrating on ourselves.

“We have plenty of experience in our dressing room and that will serve us well.”

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was delighted with the spirit shown by his side.

Cowley said: “It was a great night, a brilliant way for us to finish our home season.

“I was disappointed to go in 2-0 down at half-time because we had played well.

“The second goal was really soft from our perspective.

“We know we have come a long way together and know there is a lot of fight and spirit in this group.

“We showed that in the second half and said at half-time that if we got one we would get two and if we got two we would get three.

“It was about fight, determination and spirit. That is what the supporters want and we did it for them tonight.”