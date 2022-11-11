Leandro Trossard set to return to Brighton team against Aston Villa
Brighton will revert to a more familiar line-up at home to Aston Villa.
Boss Roberto De Zerbi made nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Arsenal, and Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard are among those set to return to the starting line-up.
De Zerbi has no fresh injury concerns for the Seagulls’ final game before the World Cup break.
Villa will have Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek available again for the trip to the south coast.
The World Cup-bound duo were cup-tied for Thursday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Manchester United but will come back into the reckoning this weekend.
Brazilian Philippe Coutinho remains sidelined by a thigh problem while Diego Carlos (Achilles) continues his own rehabilitation.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Mitoma, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Turns, Enciso, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav, Colwill.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Bednarek, Digne, Douglas Luiz, Dendoncker, Buendia, Sanson, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Martinez, Chambers, Augustinsson, Feeney, Young, McGinn, Kamara, Bailey.
