Lee Angol signs for Bradford
9:25am, Tue 22 Jun 2021
Bradford have signed striker Lee Angol on an initial one-year deal.
The 26-year-old scored seven goals in 33 starts for Sky Bet League Two rivals Leyton Orient before his contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 season.
The former Tottenham academy product becomes the fourth signing of the summer for new boss Derek Adams.
Angol told the Bantams’ website: “It has come out of nowhere a little bit, but I am really pleased to be here and looking forward to getting going.
“I am more driven and focussed on succeeding than ever so, hopefully, I can bring all that to this club.”