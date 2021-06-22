Lee Angol signs for Bradford

Lee Angol in action for Leyton Orient
Lee Angol in action for Leyton Orient (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
9:25am, Tue 22 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Bradford have signed striker Lee Angol on an initial one-year deal.

The 26-year-old scored seven goals in 33 starts for Sky Bet League Two rivals Leyton Orient before his contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The former Tottenham academy product becomes the fourth signing of the summer for new boss Derek Adams.

Angol told the Bantams’ website: “It has come out of nowhere a little bit, but I am really pleased to be here and looking forward to getting going.

“I am more driven and focussed on succeeding than ever so, hopefully, I can bring all that to this club.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Bradford

PA