Lee Bell refuses to get carried away after Crewe return to winning ways

Lee Bell stressed he will not get too excited about Crewe’s first success in seven which has lifted them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

They punished Hartlepool after Jamie Sterry was sent off for a reckless challenge on Rio Adebisi in the 13th minute.

Callum Ainley and Ryan Finnigan fired home to give the hosts a lead they never looked like letting slip and they saw out a 2-0 win.

“It was important to win the game after the setback so late on at Crawley last weekend (2-2),” said Bell.

“When Hartlepool went down to 10 men I thought it would be hard as we’d be expected to pass the ball around. But I thought the boys played with loads of energy, got the two goals and possibly could have had another one.

“The second half was all about game management, but we have got to carry on this momentum against Harrogate on Saturday. We won’t get too high as there is plenty of work to be done – it is all about putting points on the board.

“Callum was good and he was arriving in the right areas and Ryan is an excellent player. He showed good composure to back his technique to finish like that.

“Joel Tabiner was really good too considering he’s not been in and around the first team in recent weeks.”

Sterry, who spent time on loan at Crewe four years ago, received a straight red card from referee Neil Hair after catching Adebisi late.

After former Alex man Oli Finney wasted a gilt-edged chance when blasting Dan Kemp’s cross over, Crewe turned the screw.

Ainley bagged his first goal of the campaign, firing into the corner after Dan Agyei battled past his man to pull the ball back across the box.

The Railwaymen doubled their lead when on-loan Southampton midfielder Finnigan cracked a stunning volley high past Jakub Stolarczyk in the 39th minute for his first senior goal.

Pools boss Keith Curle said: “The game changed in the 13th minute with the sending off. We reverted to plan A, B, C and D, and even F to try and get something out of the game.

“At half-time I told them to make sure they came off with their football dignity intact and apart from a couple of scrambles Crewe only had one shot in the second half. The players emptied their tank and kept it respectable.

“Jamie Sterry is a genuine lad. It is a bobbly pitch and the lad’s first touch took the ball up in the air and Jamie has gone to poke it away. He’s not an irresponsible lad and he made an honest attempt to win the ball.

“But you have to take it on the referee’s decision-making process. I will analyse it and if I feel there is any reason to appeal I will ask the club to lodge one. From one angle I’ve seen it doesn’t look like there is any contact, but from the other angle the interpretation would be different.”