Lee Bowyer to assess Tahith Chong ahead of Birmingham’s game with Bournemouth

By NewsChain Sport
17:09pm, Tue 17 Aug 2021
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer will assess Tahith Chong ahead of the visit of Bournemouth.

The midfielder, on loan from Manchester United, was forced off with a hamstring problem on the opening day of the season.

Chong did not take part in training last week and missed the Blues’ draw with Stoke at the weekend.

Dion Sanderson could feature in an under-23s game this week as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Bournemouth will be without David Brooks for the trip to Birmingham.

The winger was shown two yellow cards during Bournemouth’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and will miss the match on Wednesday.

New manager Scott Parker will also likely be without Arnaut Danjuma and experienced defender Steve Cook.

However, Parker is hopeful to have Ben Pearson and Junior Stanislas available.

