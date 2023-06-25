Lee Carsley expecting even more from England Under-21s after beating Israel

England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley believes there is “a lot more to come” from his team after they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2023 with a 2-0 win against Israel.

Anthony Gordon’s header put them in front in the 15th minute before Emile Smith Rowe doubled the lead in the second half.

Two wins from two means England are guaranteed top spot in Group C.

Carsley told UEFA.com: “The result was really important for us, we spoke about it beforehand, making sure we performed and we spoke about mentality and having that ability to find a way to win.

“We knew it would be a tough game, Israel don’t score many goals but don’t concede many either. It was a good performance, but there is a lot more to come from this team.”

England will face Germany in the final group game on Wednesday and Gordon is determined to keep building on his performances.

“It was a massive game. That was our goal at the beginning of the tournament [to get through], we’ve done it, still a long way to go,” he told UEFA.com.

“Some things we could do better with that performance but two wins, no goals conceded – on to the next one.

“I’m really happy playing with this team at the minute with the role the manager has given me. I just want to keep building on these performances, keep getting better and hopefully scoring and getting an assist in every game.”

Israel coach Guy Luzon admitted it was a difficult match for his side, who are without a win in the competition.

“It was a really tough game. England had one of the best games in the competition,” he told UEFA.com.

“A lot of quality, a lot of skills, a lot of strength. It was really difficult for us.”