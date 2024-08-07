Lee Carsley set to take interim charge of England for Nations League matches
Lee Carsley looks set to take interim charge for England’s Nations League matches next month.
The search for Gareth Southgate’s successor – for which Carsley is likely to be a contender as under-21s manager – is under way after the national team boss resigned two days after his side lost the final of Euro 2024 to Spain.
England have competitive fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland next month and with the recruitment process for the next manager due to take some time, reports suggest Carsley is in pole position to assume a caretaker role.
The next England squad is due to be named on August 29.
Former Derby and Everton midfielder Carsley led England Under-21s to a first European Championship victory in 39 years last summer.
The Football Association has not commented on any potential candidates or plans for next month’s matches.
In a statement last month, chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed.”
