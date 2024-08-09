Lee Carsley steps up to become England interim boss after Gareth Southgate exit

Lee Carsley has been named England’s interim manager for the start of the Nations League campaign in September.

Carlsey will step up to replace Gareth Southgate, who brought his eight years in charge to an end after defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final last month.

A statement from the Football Association confirmed Carsley would lead England in the September matches away to Republic of Ireland and at home to Finland, but also suggested the 50-year-old could stay in charge throughout the autumn.

“Carsley will step up from his role in charge of the MU21s, initially for September’s fixtures away to Republic of Ireland and at home to Finland, but with a view to remaining in the position throughout autumn while the FA’s recruitment process for a new permanent head coach continues,” a statement read.

Birmingham-born Carsley represented Ireland as a player, but since his retirement has forged a respective coaching career and guided England’s Under-21s to Euros success last summer.

Carsley said: “It’s an honour to step up and lead this England squad on an interim basis.

“As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while the FA continues the process to recruit a new manager.

“My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the UEFA Nations League.”

The former Derby and Everton midfielder has worked with England age-groups since 2020 and coached the likes of Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon at last summer’s Under-21 European Championship.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added: “Lee is a fantastic coach who is well known to the majority of our current senior squad having worked with most at international or club level.

“He offers us a very strong interim solution and we are confident he will perform well in the UEFA Nations League games ahead.

“We are grateful to Lee for stepping up to manage the team while we continue with our recruitment process.”

Former Lincoln centre-back Ben Futcher will lead England Under-21s for their September fixtures, but Carsley’s focus now turns to selecting a squad for the Nations League matches next month.

England are set to name their squad to face Ireland and Finland on August 29, which gives Carsley just under three weeks to make a judgement on his personnel.

As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while the FA continues the process to recruit a new manager

Southgate left out a number of high-profile players for Euro 2024, including Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, but the pair could feature in Saturday’s Community Shield.

City boss Pep Guardiola has been linked with the vacant England job given he has entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Etihad Stadium, but remained tight-lipped on the role when he sat down to preview this weekend’s clash at Wembley.

Guardiola said: “I have to decide what I want to do in my life. If I want to continue here, take a break, train national teams or not.

“Right now I am here and as you arrive at the competitions my energy rises again so I am fully excited for the season because I see things that I like here.

“It’s a challenge to break our own records. We will see the ambition of ourselves. I’m looking forward to us all coming back together and we will see how we behave.”

Jurgen Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of last season, quickly ruled himself out of the running, while Newcastle boss Eddie Howe revealed last month that he had “absolutely no contact” from the FA over the role.