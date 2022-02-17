17 February 2022

Lee Erwin leaves St Mirren by mutual consent

By NewsChain Sport
17 February 2022

St Mirren have confirmed the departure of out-of-favour striker Lee Erwin.

The former Motherwell, Leeds, Kilmarnock and Ross County striker is expected to sign for Haka in the Finnish top flight.

Erwin, who previously had a spell in Iran, scored four goals for St Mirren after joining in September 2020.

The 27-year-old’s only appearance in the past four months came as a substitute against Motherwell when all of Jim Goodwin’s other strikers were unavailable.

A club statement read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that we have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Lee Erwin.

“We would like to thank Lee for his efforts and wish him all the best for his future career.”

