Lee Evans agrees move to Ipswich from Wigan

Lee Evans is set to join Ipswich from Wigan.
By NewsChain Sport
20:06pm, Fri 04 Jun 2021
Ipswich have signed Wales international Lee Evans on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old midfielder has agreed a three-year deal at Portman Road and becomes the club’s second new arrival of the summer after Wes Burns.

He will officially join Town on July 1 when his current contract expires at Wigan, where he played under current Ipswich boss Paul Cook.

“This is a huge football club and it’s a massive honour to be here. It’s been a great day for me, signing for a club like this and I’m already looking forward to pre-season,” Lee told iFollow Ipswich.

“I’ve had a few chats with the manager and he expressed his desire to bring me in. It’s an exciting move for me and having seen the club today, with the facilities, I can’t wait to get going.

“I’ve played for the manager before and he has shown a lot of faith in me in bringing me here in a season when there is only one aim and that is to get promoted. That’s a big compliment to me and I can’t thank him enough.

“Hopefully I will be part of a successful team because that’s what everyone associated with Ipswich wants.”

