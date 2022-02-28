28 February 2022

Lee Gregory could be back to bolster Sheffield Wednesday for visit of Burton

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory could return for the Sky Bet League One clash with Burton.

Gregory has been missing since the 3-2 defeat at Oxford on January 22 but is closing in on a full recovery.

Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa should be back in contention soon following spells in the treatment room.

“We are in the top six and that is the aim. We are looking up, not down,” said boss Darren Moore, who has nine players out through injury.

Burton are picking from a position of strength as they look to improve a run of one win from seven matches.

Assistant manager Dino Maamria has revealed that no fresh injuries occurred during the 2-0 home defeat by Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Ciaran Gilligan is the only player unavailable and he faces another two weeks out with a hamstring issue.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a very good team. They are a Championship-standard team playing in League One,” Maamria said.

