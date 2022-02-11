11 February 2022

Lee Hamilton goal gives Edinburgh City victory over Stirling

By NewsChain Sport
11 February 2022

Lee Hamilton scored the only goal as Edinburgh City made it three victories in a row with a 1-0 success against Stirling in Scottish League Two

Hamilton clinched victory for fourth-placed City in the 59th minute, converting at the back post after a long throw was flicked on.

Edinburgh offered most of the threat during the game and Albion goalkeeper Blair Currie was twice called upon to make good saves in the first half from Callum Crane and Michael Travis.

Currie was beaten by his own man in the 52nd minute when Jordan McGregor diverted a cross on to a post, and he was unable to stop Hamilton seven minutes later.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Spain scraps ban on unvaccinated UK children in time for half-term holidays

news

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major pulls no punches in excoriating attack on Boris Johnson over breaching lockdown laws

news

Full House star Bob Saget died from a head trauma after accidentally hitting it before going to bed, family reveal

world news