Lee Johnson hails ‘massive’ result as Sunderland see off 10-man Ipswich

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said the 1-0 victory over Ipswich was “a massive result” for his side’s promotion push in League One.

A goal from top scorer Charlie Wyke just before half-time secured the victory for the Black Cats, heaping more pressure on under-fire Ipswich manager Paul Lambert – who felt his team were always in the game despite being down to 10 men from the 10th minute.

Town striker Kayden Jackson was shown a straight red card after planting his studs high into the shin of Bailey Wright, and Wyke later connected with a cross from Max Power to glide the ball past Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy for his 12th league goal of the season.

The result moved Sunderland up into seventh, a point off the play-off places, with Ipswich falling to 10th.

Johnson said: “It was a massive result for us.

“I would have liked to have scored the second goal, it always leaves it little bit hairy in the last 10 minutes because they can always throw caution to the wind, but generally we saw the game out in possession and defended well and it’s another clean sheet.

“Sometimes the entertainment suffers because of the games we have and it’s hard to be sharp as a tack when it’s games every three days.

“But we can’t complain, we have a good squad and moving into the next stage pretty strong.”

Lambert was critical of Jackson for his part in the defeat.

He said: “We were always in the game but the red card was justified.

“With just two minutes to go before half-time, if we got in at 0-0 it gives us something to hang on to.

“In the second half we gave it everything but I couldn’t fault the lads for their effort, we should not be disappointed with their effort, but the red card was crazy.

“I thought our substitutes made an impact and I couldn’t fault them (the team).

“We have not got a lot to play with at the moment but we keep going and I can’t ask for any more.”

And asked if he felt under pressure from the run of recent results and fans calling for him to be sacked, he shrugged his shoulders and said: “It’s my life and you keep going.

“I can’t ask for any more. We try and win games and there’s a lot to play for and you have to take the knocks.”