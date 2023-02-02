Lee Johnson hands Michael Devlin chance to earn contract at Hibernian

Hibernian are running the rule over Michael Devlin as they weigh up whether to offer the former Hamilton, Aberdeen and Fleetwood defender a contract.

The 29-year-old – who has been hindered by injuries in recent seasons – is a free agent after leaving the Cods on transfer deadline day.

Devlin is currently training with the Hibees as he bids to land himself a deal and get his career back on track.

“It’s no secret that we’re looking for potentially one more,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson on Thursday afternoon. “It could be Michael Devlin. He’s in the building at the moment.

“I know he’s had his recent injury history but all reports we’ve had in terms of his last club have been positive. It’s an opportunity for us to have a look at him and him to have a look at us for three or four days.”

Hibs signed James Jeggo, CJ Egan-Riley and Matthew Hoppe in the January transfer window, while several players departed, leaving Johnson with a more streamlined squad.

“One of the bigger factors for me was the number of players we’ve moved out,” said the manager when asked to reflect on his club’s mid-season business. “There are 12-14 players who have gone out on loan or on a permanent.

“I think that becomes really important because we were oversubscribed in terms of players. That brings unhappy players who are not playing and a set of conversations you’ve got to have whereas now the squad seems more compact and everybody knows they’ve got a chance to get in the starting XI.”

American striker Hoppe was the most recent arrival after he joined on a deadline-day loan from Middlesbrough. The 21-year-old could make his debut away to St Mirren on Saturday.

“He was one who had been our list but we didn’t really think it was achievable,” said Johnson. “He’s a young player, really good on the last line and can get in behind.

“He’s a USA international but it hasn’t really worked out for him at Middlesbrough in terms of getting the regular football he would want and we were able to capitalise on that.”

Hibs are still waiting to learn the extent of the hamstring injury sustained by in-form striker Kevin Nisbet in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Ross County.

“I’d like to think we’ve caught it early enough,” said Johnson. “That is the first thought of the medical team and Kevin himself.

“He will get a scan today or early tomorrow so he’ll potentially be ruled out of Saturday’s game but we hope it’s just a myofascial injury on the sheath of the muscle rather than the belly of the muscle.”