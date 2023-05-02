Lee Ndlovu nets brace as Boreham Wood reach National League play-off semi-finals
Lee Ndlovu’s first-half brace sent Boreham Wood into the National League play-off semi-finals following their 2-1 victory over Barnet.
The Wood will now face Notts County in the next round after the Magpies finished as runners-up in the table.
Barnet missed several chances, with Finley Potter going close before Idris Kanu had a header cleared from the goalmouth.
Despite a bright start from the hosts it was Boreham Wood who took the lead in the 19th minute after a fantastic cross-field pass from Chris Bush set up Ndlovu, who found the bottom-left corner.
Nathan Ashmore made a strong save to deny Kanu’s curling effort, but the Wood doubled their lead two minutes into first-half stoppage-time when Ndlovu’s shot hit the post, but the forward was able to tap home the rebound.
Harry Pritchard pulled one back for Barnet seven minutes after the break with a cool finish into the top corner from close-range.
Ashmore made a good save from Kanu before the striker fired narrowly over the crossbar, but Boreham were able to see the game out to advance.
