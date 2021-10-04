Lee Tomlin leaves Cardiff
11:19am, Mon 04 Oct 2021
Lee Tomlin has had his Cardiff contract terminated by mutual consent.
The 32-year-old forward made 57 appearances for the Bluebirds and scored 11 goals after signing for the club from Bristol City in 2017.
A brief statement confirming the news read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that following lengthy discussions, Lee Tomlin has left the club by mutual consent.
“We’d like to thank him for his contribution and wish him the best for the future.”