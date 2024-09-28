Leeds brush past Coventry to maintain impressive early form

Jayden Bogle scored his first goal for Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds as they beat early-season strugglers Coventry 3-0 with a dominant display at Elland Road.

The summer signing from Sheffield United found the net four minutes into the second half after Willy Gnonto opened the scoring in the 16th minute.

Substitute Joel Piroe tapped in a late third for Daniel Farke’s men, who could have won by a greater margin but this latest win keeps them riding high in the play-off places.

The only negative for Farke was the loss to injury of captain Ethan Ampadu in the 41st minute, while Coventry boss Mark Robins’ problems deepened.

The Sky Blues have now won just once in seven Championship games so far this term after being outplayed at a sun-kissed Elland Road.

Leeds were unchanged from last week’s 2-0 win at Cardiff with influential defender Pascal Struijk passed fit after shaking off a knock.

Robins made seven changes to his side as he looked for a response to the 2-1 home loss to Swansea seven days earlier.

Leeds made a bright start with Gnonto involved in two early penalty claims in quick succession.

Referee Gavin Ward was unmoved on both occasions but Leeds made the breakthrough in the 16th minute when Gnonto finished in style.

USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson collected possession in midfield and found Junior Firpo in space on the left flank.

The left-back delivered a low cross to Gnonto, who hit a powerful right-footed shot from 16 yards which flew high into the net past Ben Wilson.

Leeds went close to a second when Ilia Gruev tried his luck from distance with Wilson off his line after smothering a home attach before the Coventry goalkeeper recovered to make a vital save.

Leeds continued to create chances as Largie Ramazani saw a powerful shot from the edge of the box tipped over by Wilson.

Mateo Joseph then showed some neat footwork to find the space to fire an effort just over the crossbar from 18 yards.

In the 34th minute, Joseph fired a dangerous low cross across the face of the six-yard box with no Leeds player on hand to turn the ball home.

Four minutes later, Aaronson played in Ramazani who fired into the side netting as Coventry’s goal continued to lead a charmed life.

Leeds then lost Ampadu to injury and he was replaced by Ao Tanaka before Gnonto fired just wide as half-time approached.

Yet the hosts doubled their advantage in the 49th minute when Bogle swapped passes with Ramazani inside the right channel and hit a shot which Wilson could not keep out.

Coventry offered little as an attacking force and Leeds added a third in the 79th minute when Gnonto broke down the right flank and crossed low for Piroe to fire home.