Leeds charged with failing to control crowd after Eddie Howe confronted

Leeds have been charged with failing to control their crowd after a fan confronted Newcastle boss Eddie Howe at Elland Road during a recent Premier League game.

The fan was charged with assault by West Yorkshire Police and banned for life by Leeds after he entered the technical area to remonstrate with Howe during last month’s 2-2 draw.

The FA said on its spokesperson Twitter site: “Leeds United has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control that occurred during its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Saturday 13 May 2023.

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers – conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive or insulting or provocative way.

“Leeds United FC has until Wednesday 14 June 2023 to provide a response.”

Howe said after the game that his confrontation should act as a wake-up call for those responsible for the safety of players and staff.

“I actually can’t remember whether he pushed me or not, I’ve got no idea, it’s such a strange thing because you’re concentrating on the game and you don’t expect it to happen,” Howe said.

“He confronted me, said something that I can’t repeat and was then led away.

“I’m OK, moments like that do make you think about the safety of staff and players is paramount for me at any matches in the Premier League and Football League. We need to be mindful, security is so important.

“I don’t know if I had time to be fearful because it was over in a flash but it certainly makes you think ‘what if’ and I think it is moments like this that should make people look and analyse how we can improve safety for staff and players.”

West Yorkshire Police later confirmed that the man had been charged with assault and will appear before magistrates on July 21.