Leeds earn a point from goalless draw at Crystal Palace

Leeds moved a point further away from the relegation zone after a lacklustre goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

In a game of few chances neither side were able to find the breakthrough.

The best of the chances fell to Jean-Philippe Mateta, but he was unable to find the net or really test Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds remain in 16th position, now five points clear of 18th-placed Everton, and Palace were able to bring an end to their three-match losing streak in all competitions, but remain in 14th.

Patrick Vieira and Leeds boss Jesse Marsch had faced each other nine times while in charge of New York City and New York Red Bulls respectively and the games were often fiery, and the one at Selhurst Park also had its moments of tension just before the break.

After the early exchanges in the midfield, Palace had the first opportunity of the match with a long, direct ball over the top to Mateta, who chipped the ball over Meslier, but Diego Llorente was able to get back and clear.

Palace had another chance in the 11th minute when Nathaniel Clyne crossed the ball towards Wilfried Zaha, who was well-positioned, but his header lacked sufficient power and Meslier was able to gather.

Leeds had to scramble the ball away in the 15th minute when Conor Gallagher cleverly picked out Jordan Ayew who passed towards the back post, but Mateta was not able to get there and slot home.

Leeds had to wait until the 27th minute for their first corner of the game, which fell to Liam Cooper but his effort was straight at Vicente Guaita.

Just before half-time, there were tensions from both sides and the players squared up on a couple of occasions but it was calmed down.

Leeds had an opportunity at the start of the second half, after a lacklustre opening 45, when Stuart Dallas picked out Raphinha on the wing, and he cut in but took too long trying to take his shot which deflected wide.

With both sides unable to showcase their quality in the final third, Dallas resorted to trying his luck from distance, but it was wide of Guaita’s goal.

Shortly afterwards Zaha had another chance to play in Mateta through the centre but his pass lacked pace and Leeds were able to clear. In the 66th minute, Zaha did pick out Mateta but his attempt blazed over the bar.

Palace looked to be edging closer to breaking the deadlock when Meslier had to make an important save to deny Zaha’s curled effort.

Gallagher had a chance with less than five minutes remaining, but his effort from the centre of the box was also straight at the goalkeeper.