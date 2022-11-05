Leeds fight back from 3-1 down to win seven-goal thriller against Bournemouth

Crysencio Summerville fired Leeds’ late winner as they hit back from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in another roller-coaster encounter at Elland Road.

Summerville was Leeds’ match-winner in last week’s shock win at Liverpool and he followed it up with another crucial strike that clinched back-to-back wins for Jesse Marsch’s side.

Bournemouth led 2-1 at the break after James Tavernier and Philip Billing had cancelled out Rodrigo’s early penalty.

Leeds were booed off by some fans at half-time and it looked bleak for the hosts when Dominic Solanke put the Cherries 3-1 ahead early in the second period.

But substitute Sam Greenwood curled home Leeds’ second and skipper Liam Cooper headed them level before Summerville slammed home the winner with six minutes remaining.

Leeds made a flying start and took the lead through Rodrigo’s third-minute penalty.

Marcos Senesi sent Summerville tumbling in the penalty area inside the opening 60 seconds and Rodrigo converted his seventh league goal of the season from the spot.

Bournemouth equalised four minutes later in their first attack. Robin Koch could only head Billing’s cross on to the back post and the unmarked Tavernier side-footed a volley into the bottom corner.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier turned Jefferson Lerma’s header over the crossbar as Bournemouth swarmed into the ascendancy and they silenced Elland Road with a second goal in the 18th minute.

Meslier blocked Tavernier’s effort, but the ball rebounded to the Bournemouth winger and he played it back to Billing, who smashed the visitors into a 2-1 lead from just inside the area.

Kieffer Moore spurned a gilt-edged chance to extend the Cherries’ lead when he shot tamely at Meslier from in front of goal, with Leeds all at sea again at the back after another swift counter-attack.

Bournemouth caught Leeds out in transition once more three minutes into the second half and doubled their lead.

Tavernier was afforded too much space on the left and his low cross was turned home by Solanke to put the visitors 3-1 ahead.

Marsch sent on Greenwood for Marc Roca soon after and that paid dividends as the substitute curled home an excellent finish from 20 yards after Pascal Struijk’s shot had been blocked.

Rodrigo blazed a chance high and wide as Leeds swept forward in search of an equaliser before skipper Cooper raised the Elland Road roof by heading home Greenwood’s 68th-minute corner.

Jack Stacey was a whisker away from firing Bournemouth back in front just moments after replacing Ryan Fredericks as a typically topsy-turvy game at Elland Road hung in the balance.

And it was Leeds who snatched the victory. Half-time substitute Willy Gnonto drove at the heart of Bournemouth’s weary back-line and slipped in Summerville, who raced on and buried his third goal of the season.