Leeds in advanced talks with West Ham over sale of Crysencio Summerville
Leeds are in advanced talks with West Ham over the sale of Crysencio Summerville to the Premier League club, the PA news agency understands.
Dutch winger Summerville, 22, who was the Sky Bet Championship player of the year last season, was first linked with a possible move to West Ham earlier this month.
West Ham have already made three summer signings and are looking to further strengthen under new head coach Julen Lopetgui.
It has been reported that personal terms with Summerville are not an issue and Leeds fans will be braced for a second high-profile departure following Archie Gray’s £40million move to Tottenham at the start of July.
Summerville scored 21 goals in all competitions last season – he was third-highest scorer in the Championship with 19 – and he was widely expected to attract the attention of top-flight clubs.
He joined Leeds from Feyenoord in September 2020 and has scored 25 goals in 89 appearances in total.
West Ham have signed Max Kilman from Wolves, Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and Wes Foderingham from Sheffield United since finishing ninth in the top flight last season under former boss David Moyes.
