Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont joins Morecambe on season-long loan deal
Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan deal, the League One newcomers have announced.
The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international midfielder, who has been at Elland Road since the age of nine, made 39 appearances for League Two Oldham last season.
McCalmont told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to be here, interest has been there for a while and it’s been going back and forth between the clubs, I’m just happy to get it over and done with, and I just can’t wait to get started.
“I had a good season [at Oldham], played a lot of games, scored a few goals and then I just thought this opportunity to go up to League One with Morecambe was the right step for me and I’m just happy to be here.
“I knew the gaffer [Stephen Robinson] because of the Northern Ireland connection, I’ve been up last week to have a conversation and see the training ground, the stadium and just see what the plan was and how it’d suit me.
“After hearing that, I thought straight away that’s for me, and I just wanted to get the deal done as soon as possible.”