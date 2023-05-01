Leeds players apologise after Bournemouth loss and ignoring fans at hotel

Leeds’ players have issued a statement to apologise for Sunday’s display at Bournemouth and for ignoring fans as they departed the team’s hotel.

A video posted on social media after Sunday’s 4-1 defeat had left them deep in relegation trouble showed players failing to acknowledge a group of supporters, including a young boy, in the hotel lobby.

Leeds had slipped to a fourth defeat in five games and sit one point above the bottom three.

The players’ statement read: “As the first team squad at Leeds United, we wanted to reach out to the fan base regarding (Sunday’s) game and subsequent posts on social media.

“Firstly, the performance was not good enough. There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch. Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this.

“What is just as concerning to us as a group, is the video online of us leaving the hotel. Words can’t express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad.

“On a matchday we do an activation walk, before and after this we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but that we are also on time when leaving for games.

“However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful.

“We do not believe that this fight is over and we will keep going until the last ball is kicked this season. Thank you again for your support.”

The manner of Leeds’ displays in recent weeks has angered fans. They have slumped to 5-1, 6-1 and 4-1 defeats this month to Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

They have conceded 23 goals in April, a new Premier League record for goals against in a month, and on Sunday night fans’ group the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board issued a vote of no confidence in both the club’s board and manager Javi Gracia.

It has been reported that the board were considering sacking Gracia with just four games left this season after the side’s latest defeat.

Leeds have refused to comment on the speculation over Gracia’s immediate future.

The Spaniard made an impressive start at Elland Road after being tasked with keeping Leeds in the top flight when he replaced Jesse Marsch in February.

Gracia collected 10 points from his first six league games in charge, but Leeds have taken only one point from five matches since.