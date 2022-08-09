09 August 2022

Leeds sign former Wigan and Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles

By NewsChain Sport
09 August 2022

Leeds have announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old was a free agent following four seasons with LaLiga side Real Betis.

Former Spain Under-21 international Robles returns to the Premier League having previously represented Wigan and Everton.

He will provide competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson at Elland Road.

