Leeds striker Patrick Bamford signs new five-year contract

Patrick Bamford has signed a new deal with Leeds running to 2026 (Lynne Cameron/PA). (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:00pm, Thu 19 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Leeds have announced Patrick Bamford has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old has scored 43 goals in 111 games for the Elland Road outfit since joining from Middlesbrough in July 2018.

Bamford netted 16 times in 2019-20 as Marcelo Bielsa’s side surged to promotion as Sky Bet Championship title-winners.

Bamford scored 17 Premier League goals last season (Frank Augstein/PA). (PA Wire)

He then followed that up with 17 Premier League goals last season, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa in October.

That form was not enough to secure a place in England’s European Championship squad for Bamford, who is yet to win a senior international cap.

The news of his deal running to 2026 follows that of team-mates Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier committing their futures to the club this summer.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Leeds

Bamford

PA