Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson joins Port Vale on loan

By NewsChain Sport
04 January 2022

Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson has joined League Two Port Vale on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with League One Fleetwood, where he made 17 appearances and scored two goals, both in the Papa John’s Trophy.

A statement on Leeds’ official website said: “Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has joined Port Vale on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

“We wish Ryan the best of luck during his time with the Valiants.”

