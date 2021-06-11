Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson to spend next season on loan at Fleetwood

Ryan Edmondson will join up with former Leeds boss Simon Grayson at Fleetwood
Ryan Edmondson will join up with former Leeds boss Simon Grayson at Fleetwood (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:40pm, Fri 11 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson will spend next season on loan at Fleetwood.

Edmondson, 20, who had loan spells at Aberdeen and Northampton last season, will team up with former Leeds boss Simon Grayson at the Highbury Stadium.

Leeds said: “Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson will join Fleetwood Town on loan for the 2021/22 season.

“Edmondson will now continue his development under former Whites manager Simon Grayson.”

Edmondson has made two senior appearances off the bench for Leeds after joining their academy from York in November 2017.

He featured in 14 Scottish Premiership matches for Aberdeen, scoring twice, during the first half of last season and joined Northampton on loan in January, where he scored two goals in 21 Sky Bet League One appearances.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Leeds

PA