Leeds too good for local rivals Hull at Elland Road

Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe scored second-half goals to hand unbeaten Leeds a 2-0 victory and condemn Hull to their maiden loss of the Championship campaign.

Joseph neatly turned in a left-wing cross from debutant Manor Solomon at the near post in the 63rd minute before substitute Piroe finished coolly nine minutes from time from Junior Firpo’s cross.

Those second-half strikes in an entertaining Yorkshire derby ensured Daniel Farke’s men made it four leagues games without defeat.

For Tim Walter’s Tigers, their record after four games is three draws and one loss heading into the international break.

Farke handed a debut to Tottenham loanee Solomon in place of Wales winger Dan James, who sustained a hamstring injury during last Friday’s win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Israel international showed plenty of endeavour down the left flank during the opening exchanges as Leeds fashioned a number of half-chances.

Willy Gnonto – who signed a new deal through to 2028 on Saturday morning – went close inside the second minute with a shot that was blocked.

Leeds continued to probe and Gnonto found Jayden Bogle in support inside the penalty box but the summer signing from Sheffield United could only fire into the side netting.

Midway through the first half, Joseph saw his shot deflect off Sean McLoughlin and dip under the crossbar, forcing Ivor Pandur to tip the ball over for a corner.

From the resulting corner, Joe Rodon fired goalwards and Gnonto tapped home from inside the six-yard box but he was clearly offside and the home celebrations were quickly ended.

Moments later, Hull broke and a counter-attack culminated in striker Chris Bedia hitting a thumping left-foot drive from 16 yards which forced Illan Meslier to tip over the crossbar.

The Tigers grew as an attacking force from there with winger Liam Millar firing at Meslier on the half hour before cutting infield and firing over from 18 yards three minutes later.

Five minutes after the break, Ilia Gruev had a shot blocked before Brenden Aaronson fired the rebound straight at Pandur.

Two minutes later, Meslier had to race off his line to deny Abdulkadir Omur after Millar cleverly played him in.

But for Leeds the breakthrough finally came in the 63rd minute when Solomon delivered a teasing cross to the near post where Joseph was on hand to turn the ball home.

Leeds brought on Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka for their debuts with Piroe scoring their second when he controlled Firpo’s left-wing cross and drove home right-footed past Pandur.