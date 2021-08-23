Leeds winger Ian Poveda makes Blackburn loan move

Ian Poveda has joined Blackburn on loan for the rest of the season (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
20:23pm, Mon 23 Aug 2021
Leeds winger Ian Poveda has joined Blackburn on a season-long loan deal, the clubs have announced.

The 21-year-old moved to Elland Road from Manchester City in January 2020 and has made 20 appearances for the Whites.

He will look to get some more game time under his belt in the Sky Bet Championship with Rovers and could make his debut for Tony Mowbray’s team at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Leeds director of football Victor Ortasaid: “We feel Ian can make an impact here in the future and we’ve been very impressed with how Blackburn have developed players such as Harvey Elliott at Liverpool.

“We hope Ian can get some game time and come back to us next season ready to fight.”

