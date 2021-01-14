Leeds without suspended Kalvin Phillips for Brighton visit

Kalvin Phillips will serve a one-game ban (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:15pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Leeds will be without suspended midfielder Kalvin Phillips for their home game against Brighton.

Phillips received his fifth booking of the season in the recent defeat at Tottenham and sits out a one-game ban.

Forward Tyler Roberts has recovered from illness and is back in contention, while defenders Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente are also available. Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury worries after last weekend’s FA Cup defeat at Crawley. Midfielder Adam Forshaw (hip) and defender Gaetano Berardi (knee) are long-term absentees.

Brighton will have midfielder Yves Bissouma back from a one-match ban for the visit to Elland Road.

Albion remain without Tariq Lamptey (hamstring), Adam Lallana (groin), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (knock), Aaron Connolly (hamstring) and Danny Welbeck (knee).

Poland midfielder Jakub Moder, who was recalled from a loan spell at Lech Poznan, has begun training with the Seagulls but will not be involved. Steven Alzate may feature following illness.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Struijk, Alioski, Dallas, Ayling, Rodrigo, Hernandez, Raphinha, Harrison, Klich, Bamford, Poveda, Shackleton, Casilla, Costa, Llorente, Davis, Roberts.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Walton, Steele, White, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Bernardo, March, Sanders, Jenks, Weir, Alzate, Propper, Bissouma, Khadra, Gross, Trossard, Mac Allister, Maupay, Tau, Zeqiri.

