Left-back Joseph Mills in line for another Northampton start

Joseph Mills could start once again for Northampton as they prepare to welcome Tranmere to the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday.

Fellow left-back Ali Koiki has been a regular for Northampton this season but started the game on the bench for Mills in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Walsall after playing 38 games across all competitions this season.

Midfielder Jack Sowerby is still out as he continues to nurse his knee injury.

Forward pair Chanka Zimba (hamstring) and Idris Kanu (jaw) are still sidelined with longer-term injuries.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon may look to ring the changes on Saturday.

Rovers will be looking to end a winless run of four games.

Midfielder Jay Spearing and striker Paul Glatzel remain sidelined for Rovers.

Sam Foley came off the bench in their 4-2 loss to Newport last week and could start in midfield this time around.

