Leicester see off Southampton to go second

Leicester climbed to second in the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory over Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

James Maddison scored the opener in the 37th minute with a thumping finish from a tight angle and made a point of not celebrating with his team-mates in accordance with coronavirus restrictions.

Harvey Barnes added a second very late on as Leicester moved to within a point of Manchester United and ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City, although all those sides play on Sunday.

At lunchtime, Sam Allardyce oversaw a first West Brom victory in an eventful derby against Wolves.

The 3-2 victory, secured thanks to two penalties from Matheus Pereira, was just the club’s second in the Premier League this season and a big boost to the Baggies’ survival hopes.

Quickfire goals from Fabio Silva and Willy Boly had given Wolves a half-time lead after Pereira’s penalty opener.

But Albion turned the first Black Country derby for nine years around with their own rapid response, Semi Ajayi levelling with a header before Pereira’s spot-kick winner soon after the break.

Chelsea made hard work of beating 10-man Fulham for just their second league victory in seven games.

The hosts had Antonee Robinson sent off just before half-time for a wild challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta, but Chelsea did not make the breakthrough until Mason Mount drilled in a shot in the 78th minute.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson (right) is shown a straight red card (PA Wire)

Just outside the relegation places, Brighton climbed above Burnley with a 1-0 win over Leeds, while the Clarets lost by the same score at West Ham.

Brighton’s goal came in the 17th minute from Neal Maupay as they ended a nine-match winless run in the league.

West Ham held on to the lead given to them in the ninth minute through Michail Antonio, with Dwight McNeil hitting the bar for Burnley late on.