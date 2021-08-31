Leigh Griffiths hoping to get his career back on track at Dundee

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is relishing his return to Dens Park after joining Dundee on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has scored more than 100 goals for Celtic since joining from Wolves in January 2014 but has not played this season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Griffiths is hopeful that going back to Dundee, where he spent 18 months before joining Wolves in 2011, will help get his career back on track.

He told Dundee’s website: “I’ve always had fond memories of the club. I had a great 18 months here and it’s a place I still came back to regularly if I got the chance. To come back here and play will be great for me.”

Griffiths is also looking forward to working with Dundee boss James McPake.

He added: “I’ve known James half my life, never mind my career. I’ve know him my full career. He’s been my captain twice at Livingston and Hibs and now he is going to be coaching me. I can’t wait to start work under him and get going.

“I’ve been training well with Celtic so I’m ready to go whenever called upon. It’s international break so it’s even better for me to get even more training under my belt, see how the lads work, see how the gaffer works and be ready for Livingston next week.”

On the other side of Glasgow, Rangers have also offloaded a striker, with Cedric Itten joining German side Greuther Furth on a season-long loan.

The Swiss scored six goals for Steven Gerrard’s side last term after joining from St Gallen in summer 2020 but he has struggled to command regular game time.

St Mirren have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder Connor Ronan on a season-long loan from Wolves.

The 23-year-old moved to Molineux from Rochdale seven years ago and has had loan spells at Portsmouth, Walsall, Dunajska Streda, Blackpool and Grasshopper.

St Johnstone have signed midfielder Ali Crawford on loan from Bolton until January.

The 30-year-old, who began his career with Hamilton, told St Johnstone’s website: “This is a great opportunity for me. There is strong competition for places and I know I’m going to have to be at a high level to get into the side.”

Ross County have signed forward Alex Samuel from English League One side Wycombe on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who helped Wycombe win promotion in 2020, arrived in Dingwall on the same day that striker Oli Shaw left the Staggies to join Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee.

Manager Malky Mackay told the County website: “At 25, Alex is a great age experience wise, has been part of a successful promotion-winning team, and played at a really good level in the English game.”

Motherwell have confirmed the signing of Norwegian defender Sondre Solholm Johansen on a three-year contract.

The Steelmen agreed a fee with the 26-year-old centre-back’s previous club, Mjondalen, last week and he has now finalised personal terms and passed a medical.

Hibs have brought in defender Nathan Wood on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough.

The 19-year-old will head to Easter Road to join up with his new team-mates next week after international duty with England Under-20s.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross told the club’s website: “It’s been no secret that we wanted to strengthen our defensive area and he will certainly do that; he’s a really good player with a big future ahead of him.”

Wood said: “I was speaking with the manager and from the first five or 10 minutes, I got a good feeling straight away about the plans, the squad, the facilities and the fans.”

Across Edinburgh, Hearts have signed Australian midfielder Cammy Devlin on a three-year contract from Newcastle Jets, while Romanian defender Mihai Popescu has left Tynecastle to join cinch Championship side Hamilton on a season-long loan.