Leighton McIntosh nets late equaliser for Cove Rangers against Hamilton
Leighton McIntosh struck six minutes from time to help Cove Rangers end a four-match losing streak following a 2-2 draw with Hamilton.
Hamilton went ahead four minutes before the interval as Jean-Pierre Tiehi converted from close range from a free-kick.
But Jamie Masson made an immediate impact from the bench as he levelled after 56 minutes when he picked the ball up 25 yards out and fired a superb effort into the top left corner.
Hamilton though were back in front three minutes later when a short corner was crossed into the box by Lewis Smith for Daniel O’Reilly to head home.
Cove were not to be beaten and with six minutes remaining Iain Vigurs’ free-kick was nodded home by McIntosh.
