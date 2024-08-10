10 August 2024

Lenell John-Lewis denies Southend with late goal for York

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Lenell John-Lewis struck in the 85th minute to earn York a 1-1 draw against Southend in their National League opener.

Southend looked set for all three points when Gus Scott-Morriss put the hosts ahead during the first half.

Kevin Maher’s side were unable to hold out though with John-Lewis scoring with five minutes left at Roots Hall.

Scott-Morriss picked up where he left off last season when he guided Oli Coker’s cross into the bottom corner after 16 minutes.

John-Lewis ensured York did not taste defeat on the opening day when he powered home from a corner late on.

