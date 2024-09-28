Lennon Miller’s double helps Motherwell to victory over St Mirren

Lennon Miller was the hero for Motherwell again as he netted a double to down St Mirren 2-1 at Fir Park.

The 18-year-old, who slotted away the winning penalty to take Motherwell to the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup last weekend, inspired them to a comeback victory with another man-of-the-match display.

Miller converted from the spot to cancel out Killian Phillips’ early opener and would slam home his second just before half-time to clinch all three points for Stuart Kettlewell’s men.

There was more drama after the break, with one red card apiece and Mark O’Hara seeing his penalty kept out by Motherwell keeper Aston Oxborough.

The visitors took the lead in the ninth minute with the first meaningful attack of the match.

Phillips controlled Elvis Bwomono’s delivery before unleashing an unstoppable half-volley into the bottom corner.

The Steelmen responded in positive fashion and Moses Ebiye passed up a good chance when he blasted into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Miller saw his strike from the edge of the box deflected away for a corner a few minutes later, though the youngster would not have to wait long before hitting the net.

Referee Lloyd Wilson pointed to the spot after Marcus Fraser was adjudged to have fouled Dan Casey, and Miller calmly rolled home the resulting kick.

An entertaining contest continued to swing from end-to-end, with opportunities coming thick and fast.

Toyosi Olusanya may feel he should have done better when he latched on to Phillips’ through ball and lashed the ball just wide.

On the half-hour mark, a menacing delivery from Ewan Wilson had to be clawed round the post by Ellery Balcombe and the Buddies keeper was then worked again as he dived low to keep out Casey’s header.

Former Well striker Mikael Mandron passed up a gilt-edged chance to restore St Mirren’s lead when he somehow steered wide after Richard Taylor headed O’Hara’s corner back across goal.

Motherwell completed a superb turnaround on the stroke of half-time when Miller drilled beyond Balcombe after seeing his initial strike blocked.

A long VAR check for handball in the build-up would follow, though the goal would eventually be allowed to stand.

Eight minutes of added time brought more drama, with Phillips coming agonisingly close to grabbing his second, only to be kept out brilliantly by Oxborough.

The crowd inside Fir Park had barely been able to draw breath before St Mirren were awarded a penalty just two minutes after the restart.

It seemed that Phillips only had to turn the ball into the net from close range but his shot was kept out by Casey, who saw red for deliberate handball.

O’Hara was tasked with converting from the spot, though Oxborough flew to his left to keep the hosts’ lead intact.

There were further chances for Phillips and Taylor as the Motherwell goal lived a charmed life, however, they would be given a big boost just after the hour mark.

A late challenge by Scott Tanser on Stephen O’Donnell led to a second booking for the defender who vented his fury at the referee and fourth official as he left the pitch.

Miller almost completed his hat-trick when he glanced Wilson’s delivery inches wide of the target.

In the final minutes, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos came agonisingly close to opening his scoring account with a header that was brilliantly saved by Balcombe.

Eight minutes of added time were played at the end of the second half, though Stephen Robinson’s men were unable to find an equaliser.