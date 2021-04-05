Leo Messi honoured at Camp Nou for his record appearances

A day of recognition for Leo Messi, who against Huesca equalled the 767 appearances of Xavi Hernández and against Real Sociedad set a new record. And prior to today’s game with Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou, the Argentinian was given a special tribute in honour of such a remarkable achievement. Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto, his fellow team captains, presented him with a shirt signed by all of his team-mates. And it was a very special shirt – the one from the 2003/04 season in which Messi made his first team debut.