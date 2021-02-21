Leo Messi surpasses Barcelona's LaLiga appearances record set by Xavi

Lionel Messi has surpassed Xavi’s haul of 505 La Liga appearances for FC Barcelona against Cadiz. The striker has moved to within just eight games of the former midfielder’s overall record for the club of 767 games in all competitions. However, Messi still has some way to go to get among the top five all-time appearance makers in LaLiga history. Leading that list is former Barça and Spain keeper Andoni Zubizarreta (622), followed by Joaquín (still going at Betis on 567), Raúl González (550), Eusebio Sacristán (543), and Paco Buyo (542).